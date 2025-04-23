OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,548 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $76.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $139.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra Research upgraded DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $914,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,268.76. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at $27,727,505.67. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.