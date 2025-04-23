OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,912 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $46.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

