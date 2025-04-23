Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $169.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.59 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.19.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $194,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,481,744.96. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $989,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,750,193.75. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,518,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.73.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

