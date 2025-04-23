Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 508.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $80.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.01. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.18%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.