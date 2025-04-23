Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 7,554 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Invst LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $349,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $827,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 129.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.0% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $115.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.34.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.84.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

