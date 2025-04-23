Stifel Financial Corp Sells 9,424 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,424 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $62,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 658,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,696,000 after acquiring an additional 39,513 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 144,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,458,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,251,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $221.08 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $170.46 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 93.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.37%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.07.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

