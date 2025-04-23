Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 118 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,042 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $687,486,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,697,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.73.
Atlassian stock opened at $200.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of -149.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.17. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $326.00.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.01, for a total transaction of $2,138,091.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,712 shares in the company, valued at $94,076,025.12. This represents a 2.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.58, for a total value of $475,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 201,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,033,945.06. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,513 shares of company stock valued at $66,621,566. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
