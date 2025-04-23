J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Acquires Shares of 8,243 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,198.54. This trade represents a 2.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster purchased 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,302,271.39. The trade was a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 4.2 %

CRL opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $254.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.33, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

