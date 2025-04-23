State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Has $12.69 Million Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lessened its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury owned 0.06% of Cameco worth $12,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sharpepoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Cameco by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 22,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,663,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $13,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Cameco Trading Up 1.3 %

CCJ opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.59. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.