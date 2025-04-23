Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 111.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $97.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.62. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

