State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Cuts Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury decreased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $18,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,543,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,908,000 after buying an additional 1,636,741 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,661,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,068,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,854 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,719,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,972,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,169,000 after purchasing an additional 561,570 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KVUE. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

