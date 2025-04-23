18,876 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Trading Up 2.9 %

Southern Copper stock opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.67. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 40.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

View Our Latest Report on SCCO

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.