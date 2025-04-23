Ossiam Acquires 13,668 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 276.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 146,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,520,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,976,000 after purchasing an additional 431,054 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 270,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 122,534 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,837 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 2.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s payout ratio is 801.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

