Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,386 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 40,719 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 619.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLD. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Barrick Gold announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the gold and copper producer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

