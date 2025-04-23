The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Position Increased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mosaic by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,507,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,005,000 after buying an additional 3,058,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mosaic by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,041,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,751,000 after buying an additional 269,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,363,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,368,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,800,000 after buying an additional 150,186 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

