Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 2,250 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in FOX were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,336,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,738,000 after acquiring an additional 425,868 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in FOX by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,706,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,010,000 after purchasing an additional 759,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,122,000 after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,822,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in FOX by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,890,000 after buying an additional 1,095,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

