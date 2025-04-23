Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Upgraded to “Hold” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVC

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $1.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $301.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.40%.

Institutional Trading of Service Properties Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.