Ossiam Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

