Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Rating Increased to Hold at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GNL opened at $7.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.19. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.11.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Net Lease

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,629,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,951,130.35. This represents a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 31.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 147,803 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 86,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 55,293 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 312.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 257,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 363.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.