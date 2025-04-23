Beck Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,872 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the period. GE Vernova accounts for 1.6% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Investments LP raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 1,100.3% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,040,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $326.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.98. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $447.50.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.54.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

