14,880 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 10,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.2925 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $478,980.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,970,599.72. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116 in the last three months. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

