68,900 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Bought by Tenere Capital LLC

Tenere Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,000. Procore Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Tenere Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $74,589.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,770,006.56. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $579,933.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,396. This represents a 8.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,482 shares of company stock worth $4,952,759 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

NYSE:PCOR opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average is $72.17. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -79.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

