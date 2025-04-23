Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.33 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 17.72%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SMBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In related news, Director Douglas Bagby sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $413,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,680. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

See Also

