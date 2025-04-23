Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Diadema Partners LP acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $1,966,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $6,726,000. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,643,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,690,000 after acquiring an additional 198,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 91.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

