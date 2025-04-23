Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $5.57 Million in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 264,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,000. Capri accounts for about 0.8% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRI opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

