7,435 Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Bought by Quantessence Capital LLC

Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

Insider Transactions at Semtech

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 10,890 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $377,665.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,155. The trade was a 48.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 16,787 shares of company stock worth $665,044 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.85. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.95.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

