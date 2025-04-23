6,610 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Bought by Quantessence Capital LLC

Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,008.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $63.74.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.