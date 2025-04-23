Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $164.90 and last traded at $163.81. 121,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 743,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price (down previously from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.92.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.7% during the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 647.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,876 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.