Quantessence Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,357 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $103.38 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $95.49 and a one year high of $148.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.23 and its 200 day moving average is $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $183,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,785,088.64. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $550,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,778.66. This trade represents a 10.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,023,305. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

