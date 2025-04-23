7,421 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Purchased by Quantessence Capital LLC

Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,999,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,287,000 after buying an additional 2,093,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $94,368,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $51,500,000. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $45,778,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 1,657.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 552,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,188,000 after purchasing an additional 520,754 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on Rambus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $537,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,047,718.49. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $308,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,080. This trade represents a 9.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,447,055. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Up 0.5 %

Rambus stock opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.26. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $69.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

