D. Boral Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

ImmunityBio Stock Up 7.2 %

IBRX stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. ImmunityBio has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

