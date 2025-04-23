Syon Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Syon Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for 1.0% of Syon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Syon Capital LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,920,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,842,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 429,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 145,498 shares in the last quarter. Climber Capital SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,118,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,084,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 13.5 %

EZU stock opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $56.27. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

