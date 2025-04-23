Syon Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Syon Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,279 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF makes up about 0.7% of Syon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 70,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,576,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

EMXC opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $63.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.82.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

