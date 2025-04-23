Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 560 Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Qifu Technology by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 885,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,969,000 after buying an additional 252,732 shares during the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $4,639,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Qifu Technology by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,351,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,862,000 after purchasing an additional 544,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,396,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $48.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 16th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $613.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.67 million. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 24.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. Qifu Technology’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

