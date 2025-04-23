Syon Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,605,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,383 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 8.1% of Syon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $90,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,406,000 after buying an additional 788,242 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after purchasing an additional 131,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 860,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,277 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,325,000 after buying an additional 53,876 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 585,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after buying an additional 164,533 shares during the last quarter.

SPAB opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

