Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $557,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $461.68 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $453.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.49.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

