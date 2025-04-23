Syon Capital LLC Sells 2,929 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Syon Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after buying an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,010,000 after buying an additional 311,671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after acquiring an additional 154,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,288,912,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,117,000 after acquiring an additional 901,037 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $162.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $258.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.87 and its 200 day moving average is $173.32.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

