Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,090,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,941,000. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Syon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Syon Capital LLC owned about 3.17% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,097,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,243,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 195,412 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,424,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,894,000 after purchasing an additional 154,087 shares during the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,434,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 81,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.