HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP)

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 332.33% from the company’s previous close.

WKSP has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worksport in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $17.50 target price on shares of Worksport in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Worksport Stock Up 3.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Worksport stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Worksport has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $12.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Worksport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Worksport by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,832 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Worksport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worksport during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worksport by 483.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75,878 shares in the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station.

