Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.31.

Chevron Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CVX opened at $137.26 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $241.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.71 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.