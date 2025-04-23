Syon Capital LLC Sells 5,811 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Syon Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Syon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $184.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.79 and its 200 day moving average is $197.38. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

