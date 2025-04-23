Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 9,635 Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRRK. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,979,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $1,038,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,203,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.56. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $46.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $215,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,490. This trade represents a 8.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 68,510 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $2,562,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,541.60. The trade was a 38.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,231 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,086 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

