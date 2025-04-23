Quantessence Capital LLC Takes Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Live Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 85,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.71 and a beta of 1.56. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $81.66.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

