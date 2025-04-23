Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Stake Lifted by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Free Report) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,678 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Battalion Oil were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BATL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Battalion Oil by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

BATL opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.78. Battalion Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $6.89.

Battalion Oil ( NYSE:BATL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 137.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies.

