Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2025

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,583,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,546,654 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430,979 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,494,000 after buying an additional 28,602,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538,409 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

