AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Bought by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd grew its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AppLovin by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AppLovin from $475.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $575.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $630.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at $21,359,201.85. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.89, for a total transaction of $18,243,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,869,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,045,567.88. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841 over the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $237.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

