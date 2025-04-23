10,826 Shares in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Purchased by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVTS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.10 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.82.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

NVTS opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.24. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, Director Brian Long sold 47,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $111,366.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,245.60. This trade represents a 60.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Glickman sold 13,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $35,337.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 684,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,847.23. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,477 shares of company stock worth $182,042 over the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

