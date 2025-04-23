Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,508 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

Ingredion stock opened at $130.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $111.54 and a 12-month high of $155.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 32.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INGR. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ingredion

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. This represents a 24.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.