Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes $536,000 Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 97,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNIT opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.57. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Uniti Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

