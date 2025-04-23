Alta Advisers Ltd Buys 308 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Alta Advisers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.62.

Insider Activity

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $205.84 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $162.16 and a 12-month high of $228.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.33 and its 200-day moving average is $204.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.11%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.